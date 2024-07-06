Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $68.67

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.67 and traded as high as $68.72. Amadeus IT Group shares last traded at $68.72, with a volume of 73,448 shares traded.
Amadeus IT Group Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.15.
Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Amadeus IT Group, S.A. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amadeus IT Group Increases Dividend
Amadeus IT Group Company Profile
Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Air Distribution, Air IT Solutions, and Hospitality & Other Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services, and other processing solutions through Amadeus GDS, Altéa PSS, and New Skies platforms.
