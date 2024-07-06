Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $68.67

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.67 and traded as high as $68.72. Amadeus IT Group shares last traded at $68.72, with a volume of 73,448 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.15.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Amadeus IT Group, S.A. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.6456 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Amadeus IT Group’s previous dividend of $0.34.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Air Distribution, Air IT Solutions, and Hospitality & Other Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services, and other processing solutions through Amadeus GDS, Altéa PSS, and New Skies platforms.

