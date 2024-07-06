Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Sycomore Asset Management

Sycomore Asset Management grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 54.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 850 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.6% during the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 28,601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.0% during the first quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 577,892 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $104,154,000 after buying an additional 27,365 shares during the period. Tenon Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 7,397 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 3,509 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $200.00 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $200.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.63.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.86.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,463,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total transaction of $292,804,474.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 935,211,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,117,185,347.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total value of $685,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,866,390.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,463,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total transaction of $292,804,474.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 935,211,842 shares in the company, valued at $187,117,185,347.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,532,985 shares of company stock worth $305,578,679. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

