Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 34.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,176 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 4,248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,688,228. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,532,985 shares of company stock worth $305,578,679. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.2 %

AMZN stock opened at $200.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.02, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $200.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.