Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,376 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.1% of Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in Amazon.com by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.86.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.2 %

AMZN opened at $200.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $200.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,463,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total value of $292,804,474.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 935,211,842 shares in the company, valued at $187,117,185,347.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,532,985 shares of company stock worth $305,578,679 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

