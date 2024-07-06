América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

AMX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on América Móvil from $19.60 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, América Móvil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.69.

América Móvil Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE AMX opened at $17.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.39. América Móvil has a fifty-two week low of $15.99 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.17). América Móvil had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that América Móvil will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On América Móvil

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 399.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 79,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 63,741 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in América Móvil by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 117,758 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 35,930 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in América Móvil in the first quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in América Móvil by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,528,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $233,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in América Móvil by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 1,254,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,415,000 after purchasing an additional 126,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

