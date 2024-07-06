Amiad Water Systems (LON:AFS) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $364.00

Amiad Water Systems Ltd. (LON:AFS – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 364 ($4.60) and traded as low as GBX 335 ($4.24). Amiad Water Systems shares last traded at GBX 364 ($4.60), with a volume of 22,786 shares changing hands.

Amiad Water Systems Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £110.71 million and a PE ratio of 53.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 364 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 364.

Amiad Water Systems Company Profile

Amiad Water Systems Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies water filters and filtration systems for the industrial, municipal, ballast water, oil and gas, and irrigation markets worldwide. It offers automatic, semi-automatic, and manual filters, as well as fertigation injectors for farmers and large agricultural co-ops; automatic filters for industrial sector; and develops, manufactures, and distributes water treatment and filtration solutions for potable water and wastewater in various applications, such as pre-filtration for UV and tertiary treatment, and polishing, as well as for MF, UF, NF, and RO membranes.

