Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.23 and last traded at $9.17. Approximately 34,765 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 48,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.34. The company has a market cap of $85.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.26.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF stock. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 132,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000. CX Institutional owned about 1.15% of Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF (BATT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the EQM Lithium and Battery Technology index, a market-cap-weighted index that invests in global advanced battery material companies such as those that mine or produce lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and graphite.

