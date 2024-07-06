Analysts Set Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) PT at $346.50

Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $346.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

ALGN stock opened at $243.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.66. Align Technology has a one year low of $176.34 and a one year high of $413.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $261.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.27.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $997.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.97 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Align Technology will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Align Technology by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

