Analysts Set Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Price Target at $40.43

Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $40.06 on Wednesday. Amkor Technology has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $41.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.86.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amkor Technology will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.39%.

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $834,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,364.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $834,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,364.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,218 shares in the company, valued at $4,160,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $2,414,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMKR. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,324.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1,414.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

