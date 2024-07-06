Analysts Set Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target at $3.49

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.49.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down from $3.50) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $700.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 11.66, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $5.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.02.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.55 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.37% and a negative net margin of 177.82%. Ballard Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 689,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 21,469 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 542,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,121,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,476,000 after acquiring an additional 148,321 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 28.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems

(Get Free Report

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.