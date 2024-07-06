Analysts Set CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Price Target at $75.05

Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.05.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $56.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $52.77 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.68 and its 200 day moving average is $69.71.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas raised its position in CVS Health by 573.2% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its position in CVS Health by 192.0% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

