Analysts Set Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) PT at $107.31

Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.31.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on EMN shares. Barclays raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EMN

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of EMN stock opened at $94.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $68.89 and a 52 week high of $105.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.48.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.16%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 41.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 3,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $370,814.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $10,318,864.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,878,545.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $370,814.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,027 shares of company stock valued at $10,885,638 over the last three months. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMN. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 649.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,511,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909,740 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $121,847,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 318.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 701,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,516,000 after purchasing an additional 534,081 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 274.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 249,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,375,000 after acquiring an additional 391,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.0% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,199,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,478,000 after purchasing an additional 217,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Free Report

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.