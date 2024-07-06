Analysts Set Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target at $111.88

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.44.

EXPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

EXPD opened at $123.40 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $107.03 and a 52-week high of $131.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.73 and its 200-day moving average is $121.86.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at $6,170,637.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,001,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,891.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 669,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,747,000 after purchasing an additional 54,993 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 26.9% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 117,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,412,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 664.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 13,378 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

