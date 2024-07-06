Analysts Set Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Target Price at $28.43

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.43.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPK. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
GPK opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.85. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.71.
Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 18.10%.
Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.
