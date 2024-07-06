Analysts Set Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG) Target Price at $20.00

Shares of Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Hamilton Insurance Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hamilton Insurance Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hamilton Insurance Group

In related news, Director Alan Neil Patterson acquired 21,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $352,109.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,109.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Hamilton Insurance Group news, Director Alan Neil Patterson purchased 21,135 shares of Hamilton Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $352,109.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,109.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brian John Deegan sold 22,000 shares of Hamilton Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $367,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,581.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,249,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,352,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $3,831,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,738,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,545,000. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of Hamilton Insurance Group stock opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hamilton Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.93.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $658.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.96 million. Hamilton Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 19.11%. Research analysts forecast that Hamilton Insurance Group will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hamilton Insurance Group

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

