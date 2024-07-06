Analysts Set IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) PT at $250.71

Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $250.71.

IEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th.

IDEX Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:IEX opened at $194.69 on Wednesday. IDEX has a twelve month low of $183.76 and a twelve month high of $246.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.58. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.12. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that IDEX will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEX

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IEX. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 36.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 49.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 76.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 10.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 65,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the third quarter valued at about $366,000. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

