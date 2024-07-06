Analysts Set Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) PT at $146.08

Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.08.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LDOS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Leidos Stock Performance

LDOS opened at $145.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Leidos has a 12-month low of $87.70 and a 12-month high of $151.32. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.72, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.37 and its 200 day moving average is $128.51.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.59. Leidos had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leidos will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $131,836.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,149 shares in the company, valued at $6,651,929.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leidos

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Leidos by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 74,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 11,576 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $18,976,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Leidos by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 245,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,591,000 after purchasing an additional 38,496 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at $1,900,000. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Leidos by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

