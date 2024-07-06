Analysts Set Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Target Price at $16.10

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.10.

NAVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Navient from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Navient from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Insider Activity at Navient

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 393,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,297,776. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Navient by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,586,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,781,000 after buying an additional 858,890 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Navient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,546,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Navient during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,813,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in Navient by 90.9% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 386,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 183,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Navient by 207.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 231,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 156,086 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navient Price Performance

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $14.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.38, a current ratio of 12.52 and a quick ratio of 12.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.40. Navient has a one year low of $13.96 and a one year high of $19.69.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.04 million. Navient had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.93%. On average, analysts expect that Navient will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navient Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

