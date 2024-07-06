Analysts Set NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Price Target at $19.78

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.78.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEO. Craig Hallum began coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

NeoGenomics Trading Down 1.1 %

NeoGenomics stock opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 1.19. NeoGenomics has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $21.22.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $156.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.82 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NeoGenomics

(Get Free Report

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

Further Reading

