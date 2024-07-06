Analysts Set Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Target Price at $103.20

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OXM shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 17,540 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $1,752,421.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,262.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $97.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.51 and a 200-day moving average of $102.79. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $82.33 and a 1-year high of $113.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 1.54.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $398.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.81 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 23.78%. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 108.50%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

