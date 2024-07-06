Analysts Set Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) PT at C$51.54

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$51.54.

Get Parkland alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Parkland from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Parkland from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PKI

Parkland Price Performance

PKI stock opened at C$37.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.37. Parkland has a 52 week low of C$32.14 and a 52 week high of C$47.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$39.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.38. The firm has a market cap of C$6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.37.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.19. Parkland had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of C$6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.13 billion. Research analysts predict that Parkland will post 3.1594793 earnings per share for the current year.

Parkland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$40.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,350.00. 20.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Parkland

(Get Free Report

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.