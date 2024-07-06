Analysts Set Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Price Target at $170.64

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $170.64.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRI. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

View Our Latest Analysis on TRI

Thomson Reuters Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TRI stock opened at $169.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $117.46 and a 12 month high of $176.03. The company has a market cap of $76.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.57%.

Institutional Trading of Thomson Reuters

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at approximately $370,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Thomson Reuters

(Get Free Report

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.