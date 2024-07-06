Analyzing Almacenes Éxito (NYSE:EXTO) and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) and Almacenes Éxito (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and Almacenes Éxito’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ollie’s Bargain Outlet $2.10 billion 2.87 $181.44 million $3.17 31.09 Almacenes Éxito $20,941.07 billion 0.00 $25.20 million N/A N/A

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Almacenes Éxito.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ollie’s Bargain Outlet 0 2 10 0 2.83 Almacenes Éxito 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and Almacenes Éxito, as provided by MarketBeat.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus price target of $101.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.99%. Given Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is more favorable than Almacenes Éxito.

Profitability

This table compares Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and Almacenes Éxito’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ollie’s Bargain Outlet 9.14% 13.22% 8.70% Almacenes Éxito N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet beats Almacenes Éxito on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products. It provides its products primarily under the Ollie's, Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Good Stuff Cheap, Ollie's Army, Real Brands Real Cheap!, Real Brands! Real Bargains, Sarasota Breeze, Steelton Tools, American Way, and Middleton Home names. The company was formerly known as Bargain Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. in March 2015. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

About Almacenes Éxito

Almacenes Éxito S.A. operates as a retail commerce company in South America. The company operates a chain of retail stores primarily under the Éxito, Carulla, Surtimax, Super Inter, Surti Mayorista, Libertad, Mini Libertad, Devoto, Disco, and Géant brands. It is also involved in the online commerce activities. In addition, the company engages in the credit facilities, insurance, money transfers and remittances, mobile phone services, trade tourist package trips and tickets, repair and maintain furnishings, paperwork, and energy trade activities; acquisition and building commercial premises for establishing stores, malls, or other locations; investing in property, promoting, and developing various kinds of real estate projects; and leasing of premises. Further, it invests in shares, bonds, trade papers, and other securities; enters into firm factoring agreements; and distributes oil-based liquid fuels through service stations, as well as alcohols, biofuels, and natural gas for vehicles and other fuels used in the automotive, industrial, fluvial, maritime, and air transport sectors. Almacenes Éxito S.A. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Envigado, Colombia. As of January 19, 2024, Almacenes Éxito S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Super Selectos El Salvador.

