Andrew Woskett Purchases 113,334 Shares of Torque Metals Limited (ASX:TOR) Stock

Torque Metals Limited (ASX:TOR – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Woskett bought 113,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,960.09 ($9,973.39).
Torque Metals Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Torque Metals Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Torque Metals
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Torque Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torque Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.