Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) CTO Sells $22,321.20 in Stock

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $22,321.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 137,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,319. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kulesh Shanmugasundaram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of Angi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $23,613.48.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of Angi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $25,023.24.

ANGI opened at $1.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.35. Angi Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $4.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.18 million, a P/E ratio of -36.60 and a beta of 2.01.

Several research firms recently commented on ANGI. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Angi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Angi from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Angi during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Angi by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,447 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Angi during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Angi by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Angi during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

