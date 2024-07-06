Ankr (ANKR) Hits 1-Day Volume of $14.75 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 6th. One Ankr token can currently be bought for $0.0248 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $247.97 million and $14.75 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00013246 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00009101 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001083 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,753.23 or 1.00060662 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00012029 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006469 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00067135 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02444924 USD and is up 2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 316 active market(s) with $16,278,935.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

