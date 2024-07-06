Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $6,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AM. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 360.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,284,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,061,000 after purchasing an additional 29,541 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Antero Midstream by 123.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Midstream stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.55.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $279.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.25 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 36.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.50%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com raised Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

