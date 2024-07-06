Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

NYSE AM opened at $14.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.55. Antero Midstream has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $279.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Antero Midstream

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 360.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

