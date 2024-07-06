Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Trimmed by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 131,976 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 5.3% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 289,159 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,507,000 after purchasing an additional 120,477 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Apple by 9.7% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 26,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Apple by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,179,450 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $715,564,000 after acquiring an additional 67,243 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,114,988 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $362,107,000 after acquiring an additional 52,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altiora Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $226.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.31. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $226.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.37 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, June 6th. DA Davidson upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 53,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $9,262,139.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,768,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 53,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $9,262,139.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,768,046.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,355 shares of company stock worth $34,771,329 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

