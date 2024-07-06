Applied Graphene Materials (LON:AGM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.00

Applied Graphene Materials plc (LON:AGM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01). Applied Graphene Materials shares last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01), with a volume of 100,000 shares.
Applied Graphene Materials Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £643,400.00, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.
Applied Graphene Materials Company Profile
Applied Graphene Materials plc engages in the manufacture, dispersion, and development of applications for graphene primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers reduced graphene oxide and graphene nanoplatelets dispersion for use in paints and coatings; car waxes and polishes; polymers and composite materials; thermal paste adhesive materials; lubricants and functional fluids; batteries; and electrochemical energy storage systems.
