AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Receives $71.72 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.72.

Get AppLovin alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on APP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on AppLovin from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

View Our Latest Research Report on AppLovin

AppLovin Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APP opened at $86.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AppLovin has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $91.91. The firm has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.86.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.70 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 51.55% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 147,984 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $12,177,603.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,264,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,037,930.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,738,887 shares of company stock worth $1,478,466,735 in the last three months. 14.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in AppLovin by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in AppLovin by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. American Trust raised its stake in AppLovin by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in AppLovin by 4,123.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 128,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after acquiring an additional 125,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

(Get Free Report

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.