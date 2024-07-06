AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 177.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,887 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.10% of AppLovin worth $23,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in AppLovin in the first quarter worth about $1,131,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth about $7,334,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth about $2,284,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 76.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 415,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,761,000 after acquiring an additional 180,459 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet raised AppLovin from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AppLovin from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.72.

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 47,001 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $3,997,905.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 390,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,225,711.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 147,984 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $12,177,603.36. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,264,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,037,930.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 47,001 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $3,997,905.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 390,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,225,711.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,738,887 shares of company stock worth $1,478,466,735. 14.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AppLovin stock opened at $86.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.86. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $91.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.55.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.70 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

