Apu Apustaja Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (APU)

Apu Apustaja (APU) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 6th. Apu Apustaja has a total market capitalization of $127.10 million and $10.22 million worth of Apu Apustaja was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apu Apustaja token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Apu Apustaja has traded down 25.1% against the dollar.

Get Apu Apustaja alerts:

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Apu Apustaja

Apu Apustaja’s genesis date was March 10th, 2024. Apu Apustaja’s total supply is 337,892,269,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,890,000,000 tokens. The official website for Apu Apustaja is apu.com. Apu Apustaja’s official Twitter account is @apuscoin.

Apu Apustaja Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apu Apustaja (APU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Apu Apustaja has a current supply of 337,892,269,703.0493 with 313,346,523,834.8212 in circulation. The last known price of Apu Apustaja is 0.00035898 USD and is up 4.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $11,716,776.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apu.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apu Apustaja directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apu Apustaja should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apu Apustaja using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apu Apustaja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apu Apustaja and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.