Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RCUS. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

NYSE RCUS opened at $14.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.77. Arcus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.92. The company had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.77 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 97.47% and a negative return on equity of 40.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 480.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

Further Reading

