Ark (ARK) Price Hits $0.34 on Top Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 6th. Over the last week, Ark has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000592 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $61.36 million and approximately $13.13 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000228 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000875 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000619 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001498 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 181,944,896 coins and its circulating supply is 181,944,486 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

