Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ark Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARKR

Ark Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of ARKR stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. Ark Restaurants has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.24. The firm has a market cap of $49.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.26 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 3.91%.

Insider Activity at Ark Restaurants

In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $85,339.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 52,600 shares in the company, valued at $735,874. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 37.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ark Restaurants stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.49% of Ark Restaurants worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.