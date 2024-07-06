ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Trading 2.9% Higher

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 170.66 and last traded at 168.24. Approximately 6,649,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 13,209,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at 163.46.

Get ARM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARM. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ARM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of ARM from $110.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut ARM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 103.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARM

ARM Stock Up 7.7 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 133.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is 114.43.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.30 by 0.06. ARM had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of 928.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 865.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ARM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in ARM during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,037,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ARM during the 3rd quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in ARM during the 3rd quarter worth $4,403,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.