Arvest Investments Inc. Buys 33,424 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Arvest Investments Inc. increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 191.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,899 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 33,424 shares during the quarter. Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in Walmart by 26.0% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 5,324 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 30.6% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 0.3% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 58,333 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,329,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 1.5% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 5.2% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $70.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $563.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.90. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $70.15.
In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,239,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock valued at $953,023,399. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.47.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
