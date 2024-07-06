Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $289.35

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $289.35 and traded as low as $264.55. Ashtead Group shares last traded at $267.05, with a volume of 3,027 shares trading hands.

Ashtead Group Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $288.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

