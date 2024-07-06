Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Receives GBX 4,933.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,933.13 ($62.40).

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

AHT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($83.48) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,150 ($77.79) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,800 ($86.01) to GBX 6,500 ($82.22) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,300 ($67.04) to GBX 5,100 ($64.51) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AHT

Insider Buying and Selling

Ashtead Group Price Performance

In related news, insider Renata Ribeiro acquired 160 shares of Ashtead Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,273 ($66.70) per share, for a total transaction of £8,436.80 ($10,671.39). 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AHT stock opened at GBX 5,112 ($64.66) on Wednesday. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,437 ($56.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,180 ($78.17). The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.35. The stock has a market cap of £22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,756.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,607.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,447.26.

Ashtead Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.16. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is 2,749.14%.

About Ashtead Group

(Get Free Report

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.