Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Receives $219.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $219.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AZPN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair upgraded shares of Aspen Technology to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Aspen Technology Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $198.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.47. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -450.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73. Aspen Technology has a 12-month low of $162.26 and a 12-month high of $224.77.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $278.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.65 million. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aspen Technology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 65.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 561.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 31,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 100.0% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

