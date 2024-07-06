Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.79

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and traded as high as $10.02. Astellas Pharma shares last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 117,047 shares.

Astellas Pharma Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 143.14 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $10.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 5.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that Astellas Pharma Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Astellas Pharma

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company provides XTANDI, a treatment for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a treatment for patients who have relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation; and PADCEV, a treatment for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer.

