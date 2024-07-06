Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB) Stock Price Up 5%

Shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB – Get Free Report) rose 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.39 and last traded at $12.39. Approximately 299 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average is $10.90.

Institutional Trading of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 177,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,000. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II makes up approximately 1.0% of Beryl Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned about 1.62% of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services industry and mobility sector.

