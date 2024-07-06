Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TSE AI traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$10.76. 22,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,403. The company has a market cap of C$476.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.02. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a one year low of C$9.76 and a one year high of C$11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.81, a quick ratio of 102.54 and a current ratio of 41.61.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter. Atrium Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 83.38% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of C$25.19 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Atrium Mortgage Investment will post 1.1699687 EPS for the current year.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a mortgage lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.

