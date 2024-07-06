Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of TSE:AI traded down C$0.06 on Friday, reaching C$10.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,403. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of C$9.76 and a 52-week high of C$11.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$476.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.81, a current ratio of 41.61 and a quick ratio of 102.54.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$25.19 million for the quarter. Atrium Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 83.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atrium Mortgage Investment will post 1.1699687 EPS for the current year.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a mortgage lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.

