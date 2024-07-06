Avalanche (AVAX) Hits Market Cap of $10.27 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. Avalanche has a total market cap of $10.27 billion and approximately $282.39 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $26.05 or 0.00045710 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Avalanche alerts:

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00008063 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00012424 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00010359 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006268 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 443,625,140 coins and its circulating supply is 394,278,770 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.