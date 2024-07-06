Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Receives $164.57 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $164.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $145.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $105.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.98. Avis Budget Group has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $244.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.21.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.56). Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 480.48%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 18.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 26.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth $12,578,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

