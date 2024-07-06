Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,878 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Badger Meter worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,516 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

NYSE:BMI opened at $187.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.17. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.06 and a fifty-two week high of $202.81.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.25 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 31.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on BMI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMI

About Badger Meter

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.