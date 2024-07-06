Barclays (LON:BARC) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from GBX 240 to GBX 270. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Barclays traded as high as GBX 224.60 ($2.84) and last traded at GBX 222.80 ($2.82), with a volume of 172450781 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 218.15 ($2.76).

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.24) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Barclays in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 245 ($3.10) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.29) to GBX 250 ($3.16) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.54) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Barclays currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 276 ($3.49).

In other news, insider Anna Cross sold 53,422 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.57), for a total transaction of £108,446.66 ($137,170.07). 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 211.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 180.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 848.27, a P/E/G ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

