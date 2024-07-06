Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Receives GBX 262 Average Target Price from Analysts

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 276 ($3.49).

Get Barclays alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BARC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.24) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Barclays from GBX 240 ($3.04) to GBX 270 ($3.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt began coverage on Barclays in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 245 ($3.10) price target for the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.29) to GBX 250 ($3.16) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Barclays

Barclays Trading Down 1.7 %

Insider Activity

Shares of LON:BARC opened at GBX 220.55 ($2.79) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 848.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 211.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 180.83. Barclays has a 12-month low of GBX 128.12 ($1.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 226.20 ($2.86).

In related news, insider Anna Cross sold 53,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.57), for a total value of £108,446.66 ($137,170.07). Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.